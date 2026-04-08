2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jones throws major curveball in latest Cowboys' mock

92. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Elijah Sarratt is more of a late-down possession receiver. He's not overly fast, quick, or athletic, but he does excel with the more finer parts of the game and is going to be someone who comes up big-time on third and fourth downs, and even in the redzone.

There also might be a chance that the Cowboys could have to choose, in the future, between Pickens or Lamb, so the team can't just assume that their lethal duo is going to remain together for years despite both still being rather young.

112. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Now back to the defensive side of the ball here, the Cowboys take LT Overton from Alabama. They do have to get to the quarterback at a higher rate in 2026. Overton is just 21 years old but does already have some nice power. He's not the twitchiest player and is going to win by out-manning his opponent.

152. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Keyshaun Elliott had 98 total tackles, seven sacks, and two passes defended for Arizona State in 2025. Dallas needs to find some linebacker help, but we can't pretend like this team can't also dip into the free agency market for some immediate production.

Sure, it might be nice to draft someone like Sonny Styles in Round 1, but there are an endless amount of draft scenarios that could prevent Dallas from doing that.

177. Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

Now back into the secondary, the Cowboys take Thaddeus Dixon from North Carolina. Along with signing Thompson and drafting McNeil-Warren, the Cowboys also signed veteran safety PJ Locke III.

180. Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

At 6-1 and nearly 330 pounds, Tim Keenan is a bowling ball of a human and is going to win with his leverage and power. Someone like him could already come in and be an immediate plus against the run.

218. Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

To wrap up, the Cowboys add their third defensive back of this mock draft and take Andre Fuller from Toledo, capping off a defensive-heavy but still shocking mock draft.