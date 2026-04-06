2026 NFL Mock Draft: Lions' ideal first-round selection is painfully obvious

The Detroit Lions were off to another hot start in the 2025 season, but they collapsed down the stretch, specifically seeing the defense falter, and after finishing with just nine wins after a 7-4 start, the Lions were suddenly out of the playoffs.

Part of the issue, though, was mounting injuries on defense. For the better part of two seasons now, Detroit just has not been able to stay consistently healthy on that side of the ball. Losing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears also didn't help things, but when all is normal, for the most part, the Lions are a juggernaut.

But with long-time left tackle Taylor Decker out of the picture, the Lions do have a massive hole on one side of the offensive line. Detroit could end up moving All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side, which would be a stellar move, and they could then dip into Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft for someone who couldn't be a more logical fit at the right tackle spot.

Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa could not be a more ideal fit for the Detroit Lions

A multi-year starter at right tackle, Miami's Francis Mauigoa is a plug-and-play prospect who the Lions should covet. There are many mock drafts that have him going a lot higher than the 17th overall pick, which is where Detroit is slated to pick, but a trade up with the right team could fix that.

Lance Zierlein's write up for Mauigoa paints a great picture for his transition into the NFL:



"Highly touted prospect who met expectations as a durable three-year starter at right tackle. Mauigoa has a guard's broad build, but he moves like a tackle in pass sets. He’s highly experienced with an impressive football IQ that pops on tape. He has good contact balance and a strong core. He delivers firm first contact but excessive leaning diminishes not only his leverage and sustain as a run blocker but also his ability to deal with spin counters when protecting. He’s good at trapping rushers at the turn and can smother their momentum. He has the footwork, anchor and punch timing to diversify his pass-set approach. He works with an innate feel for pocket depth and is rarely out-paced to the top by speed. Mauigoa has a high ceiling but the leaning must be eradicated. He’ll be an early starter at right tackle but a move to guard could be on the table in the future."

With left tackle obviously being a more important position, it might not be a great ideal for the Lions to risk drafting a rookie left tackle and hoping he works out. Sewell is an All-Pro player and was really only playing right tackle because Decker was still on the team, not because of skill, in my opinion.

Sewell should protect Jared Goff's blindside for as long as those two are playing together, and Mauigoa should be the pick for Detroit on the right side. What is also neat here are the measurements between Sewell and Mauigoa on their NFL.com draft profiles:



Sewell



Height: 6-5

Weight: 331

Arm Length: 33 1/4

Hand: 10 3/8



Mauigoa:



Height: 6-5 1/2

Weight: 329

Arm: 33 1/4

Hand 10 5/8

The two players are almost identical in size, and when you consider just how good the Lions offensive line has been in the Dan Campbell era, it would not come as a shock if they used a Round 1 selection on a tackle. The Lions simply cannot miss the playoffs again in 2026 with how talented this group is, and the departure of Decker is a huge loss that does need to be filled.

Mauigoa is one of the more talented prospects in the NFL Draft, regardless of position, and it would also be a smart financial situation to insert a rookie contract along the offensive line. The Lions did just sign free agent center Cade Mays on a deal, and have Sewell and many others on offense on big-time contracts.

The downside in the Lions finding a way to select Mauigoa is non-existent.