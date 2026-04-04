2026 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Cowboys' mock draft has Super Bowl all over it

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be the joke of the NFL most years, but a lot of those jokes just are not warranted at all. This team has a ton of talented players and did just get an encouraging season from first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the offense.

And the issues, primarily on defense, are all correctable. Not only has Dallas begun to correct those issues, but they will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and every opportunity to shore up that side of the ball.

Once that happens, where would the notable weakness be? While you may not want to admit it, the Cowboys could slowly be approaching Super Bowl contender status with the right NFL Draft haul, and this latest mock draft would truly thrust the Cowboys into that tier.

Latest Dallas Cowboys mock draft would make the Super Bowl a reality for 2026

Tankathon.com's four-round Cowboys mock draft would be a slam-dunk investment into the defense and really just make the Super Bowl noise louder:



12. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

20. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

92. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

112. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

It's hard to argue with this flat-out insane haul for Dallas. All four of their top picks in this mock draft are on the defensive side of the ball, with the first two in Dillon Thieneman and Akheem Mesidor being immediate-impact players and day one starters.

Thieneman is a complete safety prospect and is someone who can fall into a ton of roles on the backend of the defense. He'll be someone the Cowboys could rely on in various capacities for years. Mesidor, while turning 25 soon, has a ton of pass-rush moves at his disposal and plays with a higher motor than most in this year's draft.

Both players profile as future starters and are Round 1 prospects, but Dallas keeps its foot on the gas here, taking two more defensive prospects in Deontae Lawson and Domani Jackson, both from Alabama. Lawson is a team captain and is a fast, instinctive player who can also create pressure as a blitzer.

He's not an immediate starter, but the tools are all there. As for Jackson, he's a high-end athlete with insane speed and is a more traits-based prospect. Jackson would not start immediately and might not be a starter, but the potential is there for a high-end backup role and perhaps someone who could see the field in nickel and dime packages.

Overall, you really would be hard-pressed to find any issues in this mock draft. Dallas has major defensive needs and must address those needs. The NFC East also appears to be wide open for the 2026 season, and with Dallas currently having the best overall unit, their offense, the division is winnable with a strong defensive focus in the NFL Draft.