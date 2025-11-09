2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

7. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns have to get the QB position right, and they are honestly a competent QB away from being a playoff team, as the defese is very good. We all know the story with the Browns at this point - the Deshaun Watson trade blew up in their faces, and they’ve not been able to rebound since.

We have seen some great defensive play, and that’s normal for this team. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns have to use one of their two first-round picks on a legitimate QB prospect, and we have definitely seen former Oregon QBs make it in the NFL.

The Browns, weirdly enough, draft an Oregon QB in two-straight drafts, taking Dante Moore at pick seven in our latest mock. In my opinion, the Browns should bring Kevin Stenfanski back for another season and allow him to hand-pick a first-round QB, giving him a chance to develop.

This is the only path forward for the Browns to get out of this abyss they have been in over the past few seasons. Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are simply not going to be the long-term answers for this team, period.

8. Washington Commanders - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders have an old, brittle, and overall bad defense, and I am beginning to have my doubts with GM Adam Peters, who hit on Jayden Daniels but has not done much else in the early stages of his tenure.

Peters has watched his Commanders’ team take a huge step back in the 2025 NFL Season. Including the playoffs, Washington lost six games all of last year, but they have six losses through their first nine games here in 2025.

The Commanders’ front office has to get serious about loading this roster up with young, sustainable talent, as Daniels’ second year has honestly been a wash. Washington should simply target the top players on their board. They take linebacker Arvell Reese from Ohio State to hopefully get some juice in the middle of a below-average unit.