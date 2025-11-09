2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major QB trade shakes-up latest first-round mock draft

13. Houston Texans - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Houston Texans have to fix their offensive line, as it’s been an issue for over a year now, and it’s going to be the reason why the CJ Stroud era does not work, so this should not be a tough task for GM Nick Caserio.

For some reason, it was last offseason. The Texans are 3-5 entering Week 10 and have to begin stacking some wins if they hope to get back on track in the AFC. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Houston not only went 10-7 in the regular season, but they also won the division and won one playoff game as well.

That is where this team is stuck, and with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars both breaking out this year, Houston has work to do to ensure they don’t finish third in the division. In the offseason, they’ll prioritize the offensive line and should target a top OL prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It feels like this is the only path forward that they have to take. Sure, the OL room might have a small handful of competent starters, but it’s not much of a discussion that it needs to be improved big-time.

14. Dallas Cowboys - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten very active recently, as they have traded for George Pickens, Logan Wilson, and Quinnen Williams, but have traded away Micah Parsons and Mazi Smith. It’s clear that Jerry Jones is trying to fix this defense, and you have to give him credit for being a man of his word.

He did say that the Cowboys were making some trades, and adding Wilson and Williams are significant additions, but the work is only just beginning to fix this unit. There is probably a coaching issue, so Matt Eberflus is likely part of the problem.

The secondary is also weak on paper, and more help is needed along the DL as well. The Cowboys could use their first-round pick on some CB help, so Mansoor Delane from LSU could be a logical choice here. With how awesome the offense is, and the likelihood that they re-sign George Pickens (at least in my opinion), Dallas could be dangerously close to being a juggernaut in the NFC as soon as the 2026 season.