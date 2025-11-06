2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 10

It was a fascinating Week 9 in the National Football League, and the 2025 season continues to have its share of surprises. Start with the Colts and Packers, both who entered last Sunday with one loss and both falling short on the scoreboard.

More surprises? Last week, home teams were a dismal 4-10. Green Bay suffered its first loss at Lambeau Field in ’25, a 16-13 setback to the Panthers. Likewise the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

As for last week’s bold predictions, it was a solid week that came up just a little short of being perfect.

Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 10

Underdog Texans avoid season sweep by Jaguars

It’s been a rough year to date for the reigning AFC South champions. The Houston Texans have won two straight division titles (2023 and 2024) and the team has allowed the fewest points per game in the league. However, the Texans have scored a combined 96 points in three wins and a dismal 72 points in five losses. The latter includes a 17-10 setback at Jacksonville in Week 3.

The Jaguars have a shot at sweeping this series for the first time since 2017, especially with Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud sidelined. But look for backup Davis Mills to make just enough plays, and the Houston defense to come up big again.

Cardinals keep Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba again, but…

The Seattle Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak. Mike Macdonald’s club has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 85-45 count. The team is looking for its eighth consecutive victory over the Cardinals. Back in Week 4 at Arizona, the ‘Hawks came away with a last-second 23-30 Thursday night win.

In that game, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards) was kept in check via a season-low four catches and 79 yards. Arizona’s defense gets the job done once again, but Sam Darold finds rookie Tory Horton Jr. and newly-acquired Rashid Shaheed early and often.

Chargers lose turnover battle, but outlast inconsistent Steelers

It’s head coach Jim Harbaugh’s second season at the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers, and his 6-3 team is all alone in second place in the AFC West. The Bolts are coming off a hard-fought 27-20 win at Tennessee in which the Chargers’ defense did not give up a touchdown, but the offense (Justin Herbert pick-six) and special teams (punt return for TD) did.

They host a Steelers’ team that cooled off Daniel Jones and the Colts via six takeaways last Sunday. Don’t be shocked if Mike Tomlin’s team adds to its 16 takeaways this season. However, Pittsburgh’s disappointing defense is allowing the third-most total yards in the league.