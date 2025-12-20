2025 NFL Season: These quarterbacks are getting coal in their Christmas stocking

With Christmas right around the corner, there are a ton of NFL players who have simply not lived up to expectations this year and who could expect coal in their stockings. It's an unfortunately reality for many of them, but the NFL is a brutal business sometimes.

We're going to focus on a few quarterbacks for a second, as the QB position is the most important in all of sports, so it's no shock that the starting quarterback is the most well-known player on the team and typically comes under fire the most.

Christmas is just five days away now, so let's dive into the three quarterbacks who are clearly getting coal in their stocking this year. Perhaps they can get back on the nice list i

These quarterbacks have a stocking filled with coal waiting for them on Christmas

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had traded a third-round pick for Geno Smith this past offseason in hopes that he and Pete Carroll could bring some sort of stability to the Raiders' franchise. The total opposite has happened, as the Raiders are 2-12 on the season, and Smith has thrown 14 interceptions. He's also been sacked 49 times. There isn't much at all that Smith has done well this year, and there's even reason to believe that the Raiders cut him this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been benched this year. The Miami Dolphins' now former starting quarterback currently leads the NFL with 15 interceptions, and there is reason to believe that the Dolphins are going to move on in the offseason. Tagovailoa was quite efficient from 2022-2024, but things have just gone off the rails this year, as it does seem like he is a totally different quarterback after suffering those unfortunate concussions.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

In nine games for the New York Jets this year, Justin Fields was 2-7 and threw for seven touchdown passes against one interception. He was sacked 27 times and completed 62.7% of his passes. Fields was only able to throw for 139.9 yards per game and is simply not an NFL starting quarterback. This signing has been a total disaster for the Jets, and it's very likely that New York totally resets the QB room this offseason. If there was any hope that Fields could have been half-decent for the Jets, those hopes disappeared quickly.