2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

25. Chicago Bears - Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Chicago Bears have been a great team this year and could very well win the NFC North. Ben Johnson has led this team to a total 180 from last year, and we are seeing Caleb Williams play a more efficient brand of football. The completion percentage is actually down and definitely not in a good spot, but he’s taking fewer sacks, so that’s a start.

There’s also something to be said about the Bears being where they are in general - this doesn’t happen without a good QB, and Williams is only in his second year in the league. Heading into the 2026 NFL Offseason, Chicago will need to focus a lot of their attention on the defensive side of the ball.

Getting another pass rusher could help, and adding another starter in the secondary would be a wise idea. The Bears grab Matayo Uiagalelei at pick 25 in this mock draft to try and bring a boost to the front. The defensive front has gotten soft at times, so this could be a logical selection.

26. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Chargers have to fix the offensive line once and for all, as Justin Herbert keeps taking a ton of hits, and LA will never make any progress in the postseason until the offensive line is fixed.

The Bolts lost both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to injuries this year, and I do think there is a legitimate chance that Slater heads to the interior when he is healthy. Caleb Lomu is a left tackle but could make a living on the right side of the offensive line.

And when Slater is back in the lineup, he could occupy one of the interior spots. All of a sudden, the Chargers could be cooking with grease. Overall, though, this roster is not great, so I could see a number of positions getting taken here by GM Joe Hortiz.