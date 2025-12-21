2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

29. Los Angeles Rams - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They took a tackle early on and are now going to double-down on offense and take Germie Bernard from Alabama. It would be wise for the Rams to continue building on a strength, and with Puka Nacua likely signing a mega-extension this offseason, the Rams will need to get some cheap talent in the room.

The defense is pretty much set, and while they could use another cornerback, that could be a target for GM Les Snead in free agency. LA has done such a stellar job at building this roster that it’s hard to imagine they make the wrong selections here.

And their having two first-round picks honestly feels a bit unfair, but here we are. The 11-4 Rams are a Super Bowl contender this year and could further extend that window in the 2026 NFL Draft if they bring in the right players. Germie Bernard is their selection at pick 29.

30. New England Patriots - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots have had a season to remember - this team was among the worst in the NFL last year and are now among the best. Mike Vrabel just might be the coach of the year, and we’ve seen much of their added talent fill in nicely.

To a degree, though, the Patriots are still playing with house money and really don’t have a great roster overall, but they’re still in the beginning stages of a rebuild, so that is expected. One area where this team is surely going to add this offseason is at wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs has had a great season, but he’s on the wrong side of 30 and is not a long-term option for them. KC Concepcion could be a realistic target. He’s a great route-runner and excellent after the catch. With Drake Maye being able to throw the ball down the field at a high level, Concepcion might be a cheat code in this offense.

The Patriots blew a 21-point lead to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, but that doesn’t take away from the big picture of this season being excellent up to this point.