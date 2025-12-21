2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trades shake up Round 1 in latest predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

It's been yet another year to forget for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy will now miss the playoffs for the third year in a row and have not been to the postseason since the 2022 campaign. The Bengals' franchise is wasting the Joe Burrow era, but the veteran QB has struggled to stay healthy this year.

If you ask me what I believe the Bengals should do, I would argue that they need to bring in a defensive-minded head coach, as the offense is relatively ready-made with Burrow being healthy. A defensive head coach might be able to focus more on that side of the ball, which has been atrocious this year. It would also shock me if a defensive player was not Cincy's first-round pick.

Caleb Downs is the best defensive back in the country and could be a perfect fit for the backend of the Bengals' defense. There is also an argument to be made that the Bengals have to 'get with the times' with the way they run things in the front office, but that doesn't seem to be something that is easily fixable.

10. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and may also win the Super Bowl this year. The Rams could add some talent to the offensive line in a forward-thinking move and grab Spencer Fano form Utah.

The Rams did just lose to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, but they are still among the best teams in the NFL and do have the MVP of the league with Matthew Stafford. At some point, though, the Rams will have to eventually find a replacement for the great Stafford, as he's not going to play forever.