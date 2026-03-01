2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now underway, some of the top prospects in the country can put on a top performance and rise up the NFL Draft boards. At the end of the day, though, the film is more important and does not lie.

The draft class this year is deep at a few positions, but the overall talent of the class just isn't that special, so that could force teams to get more aggressive in free agency and with major trades. There could be a ton of trades when free agency begins in just over a week.

Keeping with this idea, our latest NFL mock draft is four rounds long and has multiple blockbuster trades. Let's get into it here.

Updated 4-Round NFL Mock Draft with multiple major trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders should be selecting Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. He can win from the pocket and does have ideal size for the position. He's not going to make a ton happen with his legs, but that's not the first job of the quarterback.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese put on a show at the NFL Combine, and this might be the spot for him. He's not going first overall obviously, but he's definitely going in the top-5.

3. Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey was a hyper-productive pass-rusher in college and could go to a team that needs talent just about everywhere.

4. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is one of those defensive backs who can do a bit of everything, so while this might not be a sexy pick, it's going to be a great one.

5. New York Giants - Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love could be a huge boost for the Giants offense and the development of Jaxson Dart.