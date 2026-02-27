Broncos aggressively fill needs to surround Bo Nix in new 7-round mock draft

It hasn't taken long for the duo of Sean Payton and Bo Nix to completely transform the Denver Broncos. Of course, the Broncos have one of the NFL's elite defenses as well, but there's no doubt that getting the right head coach and quarterback combination was a catalyst to putting the Broncos back where they feel like they belong: Playing in big games in January.

The Broncos hosted the AFC Championship Game, and knowing what we know now, they probably would have won if it weren't for Bo Nix suffering a fractured ankle at the end of a Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos have their guy, but Nix needs help.

In this 2026 NFL mock draft, we're going to predict all of the Broncos' picks and how they can aggressively fill needs to support their star QB.

Broncos get help for Bo Nix in brand-new 2026 NFL mock draft predictions

1. 30th overall: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

There's no better way to support your quarterback than to invest in the offensive line. The Denver Broncos haven't used a single draft pick on the offensive tackle position since they took Garett Bolles in the 1st round back in 2017.

Here, they take a bit of a risk on Kadyn Proctor, a very talented athlete who needs to keep his weight in check. Proctor could be the short-term option at left guard with Ben Powers entering the final year of his deal, and potentially the heir apparent at some point for Bolles.

2. 62nd overall: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez might quickly be pricing himself out of range for teams picking at the back end of the second round. He might be slightly undersized, but what he may lack in size, he more than makes up for with athletic traits, playmaking, and instincts.

The linebacker position is such a tough one to transition to immediately at the NFL level. Even for veteran players like Dre Greenlaw, Vance Joseph's defense was compared to learning Spanish. It would be tough for a rookie to come in and start for the Broncos at linebacker, but Rodriguez might have what it takes.

3. 94th overall: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

The tight end position should be due for a little bit of a makeover for the Broncos this offseason. Starter Adam Trautman is set to hit free agency. Nate Adkins dealt with injuries all throughout the season. Lucas Krull is set to hit free agency as well. The Broncos have Evan Engram under contract for one more season, but is he truly a long-term option for the team?

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Broncos even go after multiple tight ends in this draft class...

4. 108th overall: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

The Broncos love tight ends who can block, and Sam Roush fits their prototype at the position. He also has the added benefit of playing at Stanford, and we know that will be valued by members of the Walton-Penner ownership group.

Sam Roush has the size to play immediately as an in-line option, but more upside in the passing game than Trautman, Adkins, or really any of the other in-house tight ends for the Broncos.

5. 130th overall: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

We're expecting the Broncos to go after a running back in NFL Free Agency to pair up with RJ Harvey, but they need depth at the position. Nick Singleton hasn't been talked about nearly as much in this cycle, but he's one of the Day 3 running back prospects who could end up making some team look really smart.

His production dipped this past season, but if you look at his whole body of work at Penn State, you'll see a back that can play all three downs at the next level.

6. 168th overall: Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC

The Broncos just brought in Doug Belk as one of their defensive backs coaches for the 2026 season, and Belk is coming to their staff after two years at USC. With Brandon Jones entering the final year of his contract and PJ Locke hitting free agency, the Broncos will be looking for some safety depth in this draft. Fitzgerald's ties to the staff make this a perfect fit.

7. 247th overall: Preston Hodge, CB, Colorado

8. 255th overall: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

The Broncos round out this mock draft scenario by taking some depth at the cornerback position in Preston Hodge, who would reunite in Denver with former Colorado DC Robert Livingston. Livingston is now the DBs coach and pass game coordinator for Vance Joseph's defense.

Kaden Wetjen gives the Broncos another option in the return game along with All-Pro Marvin Mims, and someone who could help shoulder the load if Mims gets more of an expanded role in the ofense.