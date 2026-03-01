2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

11. Miami Dolphins - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa might have to kick inside to guard at the NFL level, but either way, the Miami Dolphins have to get more stout in the trenches. The main knock on this team, besides the quarterback play, has been the team's inability to play well when the weather gets cold. Bringing in more talent in the trenches is one of the best ways to reverse that harsh truth.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Dallas Cowboys could truly take any position on the defensive side of the ball here at pick 12, and it would make a lot of sense. Dallas takes Mansoor Delane from LSU and gets a day one starter at cornerback, and Christian Parker continues to see major change for his new defense.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Another Utah tackle going high in Round 1, the Los Angeles Rams build on a strength and take Caleb Lomu. The Rams do a bit of forward-thinking here, as tackle isn't quite an urgent need, but every NFL team has to go through some offensive line needs at some point,

14. Baltimore Ravens - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk doesn't seem to be the most fluid of athletes, but he's got great size for a defensive lineman in the NFL and is a steal for the Baltimore Ravens at pick 14. With Jesse Minter as the new head coach, there will most definitely be a defensive influence this coming offseason.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end in the class. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could lose Cade Otton in free agency, and if that's the case, Sadiq becomes a logical choice for the NFC South club.