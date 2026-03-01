2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive 4-round mock with blockbuster trades

31. New England Patriots - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The New England Patriots get a long, rangy safety with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. I have heard a lot of people mention that McNeil-Warren could be going a lot higher in the 2026 NFL Draft if he was from a bigger school, which could indicate that the Patriots are getting a steal here.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

With Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe both set to be free agents, the Seattle Seahawks will need to address the cornerback room, even if it might not feel like a need at the moment. Brandon Cisse is the choice here for the Super Bowl champions. Let's get into our Round 2 predictions.

Round 2

33. New York Jets - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Another cornerback off the board, the Jets get things started in Round 2 with Colton Hood. The Jets obviously traded Sauce Gardner, so the backend of the defense becomes a notable need for this franchise. The Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital over the next two years and could really make sweeping changes.

34. Arizona Cardinals - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Arizona Cardinals got a first-round-caliber player in Dillon Thieneman in the second round. Sure, the Cards don't necessarily have quarterback clarity, but beefing up the defense should indirectly help out the offense. Arizona is expected to not only move on from Kyler Murray, but perhaps also then pursue someone like Malik Willis in free agency.

35. Tennessee Titans - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Titans keep up the roster rebuild and add Cashius Howell. Tennessee recently traded T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for Jermaine Johnson, so the defensive line could get a bit of a makeover here. I wouldn't sleep on Tennessee breaking out a bit in 2026.