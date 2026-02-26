2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions as 2026 combine begins

While the NFL Combine is important for the sake of getting official measureables, it's hard to use the combine as anything overly useful in terms of scouting. At the end of the day, watching film and seeing how the players perform on the field in game action is the best way to evaluate talent.

But the combine is always a spectacle, and getting official measurements is still quite important. For example, Rueben Bain Jr's historically small size for an edge rusher might throw a wrench into Round 1, but overall, it's too early to say anything.

Let's get into a fresh Round 1 mock draft now that the NFL Combine is here.

Updated first round NFL Mock Draft as the combine gets underway

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza unless something unprecedented happens. Vegas has to get a viable, young quarterback in the building.

2. New York Jets - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Swapping Jermaine Johnson for T'Vondre Sweat, pass-rusher just got a lot more important for the Jets, so David Bailey is the pick here.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese might actually profile better as an off-ball linebacker, but he's one of the most talented players in the entiree class.

4. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Speaking of talent, Caleb Downs is also in that running and can genuinely do a bit of everything in the secondary.

5. New York Giants - Jeremiyah Love, RB. Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is a slam-dunk running back prospect, and the Giants should truly be all about building around Jaxson Dart as much as possible this coming offseason.

6. Cleveland Browns - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns are going to take a swing on a quarterback at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, but for now, they can rebuild the offense and snag an Ohio State wide receiver in Carnell Tate.

7. Washington Commanders - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Another slam-dunk, can't-miss prospect, Sonny Styles would be the perfect linebacker for Dan Quinn and could be a mainstay for years to come.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Saints have to give Tyler Shough another weapon or two, so they pony up and snag Jordyn Tyson to pair with Chris Olave in the receiver room.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Speaking of receivers, the Chiefs pass up defensive line talent and instead opt to give Patrick Mahomes more weapons, taking Makai Lemon from USC.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk's measureables are fantastic, so this might actually be a wildly successful pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, a team in desperate need of more defensive talent.

11. Miami Dolphins - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Miami Dolphins have to get more fierce in the trenches, so they take Spencer Fano in our latest mock draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

With Rueben Bain Jr having historically poor measureables, he could slide a bit. The Dallas Cowboys would feel like 'the team' to finally stop that slide, as they do need pass rush help.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Los Angeles Rams are going to make at least two major additions in the secondary this offseason. We could see them pursue some free agents and use one of their two first-round picks on a top cornerback prospect.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Another top cornerback prospect, the Baltimore Ravens take Jermod McCoy and give Jesse Minter another 'weapon' on the defense.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods is a future starter in the NFL and someone who is a schematically-versatile player. The Buccaneers need some defensive help.

16. New York Jets - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Bailey at pick two and Denzel Boston at pick 16 is not a bad haul for the Jets. With two picks in the first 16 selections, one of them has to pan out, right?