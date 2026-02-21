2026 NFL Mock Draft: Massive chaos dominates latest Round 1 predictions

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald is going to be one of a few notable defensive line additions the Chicago Bears make this offseason, as that was a huge weak spot for the unit last year. It'll see significant change.

26. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston is a big-bodied wide receiver and someone that General Manager Brandon Beane simply has to hit on, as the receiver room in Buffalo was a massive weakness and a reason why team saw an earlier-than-expected exit in the playoffs.

27. San Francisco 49ers - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands and would be a seamless fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. With the receiver room also needing a major refresh, this pick makes all the sense in the world for the San Francisco 49ers.

28. Houston Texans - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Vega Ioane is as tough as nails and is a day one starter at guard and is one of the more 'safer' picks in the draft, but that isn't a bad thing. He's not safe in the sense that he's going to have a high floor, but rather, his skillset is going to translate immediately, and he'll soon find his name in top guard conversations by year two.

29. Tennessee Titans (via LAR) - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen is an old school linebacker and simply another talented player added to the mix for the Titans.

30. Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr might have a higher ceiling than a CJ Allen in the NFL, but the main thing with Hill is that he will definitely need some development, but if the Denver Broncos are patient enough, this pick could payoff big-time.

31. New England Patriots - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell immediately factors into the New England Patriots defense and addresses a position of need. The pass rush was kind of patched together in free agency last year, so it's about time for some homegrown talent.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

With Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen both set to be free agents in 2026, the Seattle Seahawks actually do have a need here. This pick may seem like defensive overkill, but it's simply ensuring the secondary doesn't take a step back.