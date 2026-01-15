2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Giants top 3 picks after John Harbaugh hire

After another disappointing season which included the in-season firing of head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants have wasted absolutely no time making a massive offseason splash. The Giants have reportedly finalized a five-year contract worth $100 million with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, marking the beginning of a new and extremely exciting era for the franchise.

The Giants desperately needed a move like this to start the offseason. Getting a head coach like Harbaugh could end up waking the sleeping "giant" that is their roster, and get them back into contention in the NFC East.

How will the Giants approach the 2026 NFL Draft with Harbaugh in place? We're going to try and predict their top three picks in this special 2026 NFL mock draft.

Predicting the New York Giants' top three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after hiring John Harbaugh

1. 5th overall: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Right now, I'm torn for the Giants with this top pick here. It could easily be a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson in this slot, but the addition of John Harbaugh is going to mean one thing for certain: Dominate in the trenches.

The two starters on the right side of the Giants' offensive line this season (right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor) are both headed to free agency. Former first-round pick Evan Neal was a bust for them and is also headed to free agency.

Even if they try to re-sign one or two of those guys, a longer-term piece is going to be needed and while he might not be selling a lot of jerseys, Francis Mauigoa fits Harbaugh's brand.

2. 37th overall: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

If the Giants would consider a receiver with the 5th overall pick, then they'd definitely consider one with the 37th pick. The reality this team faces at receiver is very simple. Malik Nabers is going to be expected to bounce back after injury, but the Giants can't lean on him completely. And right now, that's where things are trending.

With Wan'Dale Robinson hitting free agency and Jalin Hyatt not working out as a recent third-round pick, the Giants are going to have to go out and invest in this position.

Chris Bell is 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver prospect with outstanding YAC abilities. If the. Giants want to keep Jaxson Dart healthy, the quick passing game will have to be a key part of what they do going forward. Getting a player like this helps them do just that.

3. 105th overall: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

The Giants don't currently have a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to their move up the board to take Jaxson Dart. They still have a high selection in the fourth round, and that's an ideal position to take a shot on someone who might have fallen out of day two for one reason or another, and take the gamble on talent.

Drew Shelton would be a nice upside play if he's available in the 4th round who, at one point, was being projected as a possible 1st-round player.

Regardless of the "who" here, the offensive line needs plenty of attention for the Giants. They have a shot to surround Jaxson Dart with these top three picks, and getting him protection (while also keeping that run game strong) is non-negotiable.