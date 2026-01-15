2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 mock draft after Dante Moore news

A quarterback class that already looked thin to begin with is now even thinner, so teams that need a QB might truly have to get creative in 2026, as there might only be one first-round caliber prospect, and he's likely going first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is just not an ideal scenario for teams picking inside the top-10 that need a new passer, but the 2027 NFL Draft could end up being very rich with draftable QBs in the first round. Now that we know for a fact Dante Moore is headed back to school, it does give us more clarity with how the top of the draft might look.

Let's do a quick top-10 NFL mock draft now that we know Dante Moore is headed back to Oregon for another season.

Updated top-10 mock NFL mock draft following major Dante Moore news

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders simply cannot mess this up - and there is also not a single prospect who currently helps the Raiders more than Fernando Mendoza.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

With Dante Moore headed back to Oregon for another year, the New York Jets turn their attention to Arvell Reese, someone who profiles as an impact player off the edge in the NFL.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Arizona Cardinals are in a tough spot here, as the best prospect available to them might be Jeremiyah Love, but there is always a bit of caution when using this high of a pick on a running back.

4. Tennessee Titans - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Tennessee Titans get some edge help and take Keldric Faulk from Auburn. The Titans have to keep stacking talent around Cam Ward on both sides of the ball.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs might not play a sexy position, but he's a great prospect and worthy of a top-5 pick. That should tell you just how good he's going to be in the NFL.

6. Cleveland Browns - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Cleveland Browns begin rebuilding their offense and take Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. The Jerry Jeudy experiment has been a failure thus far.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Washington Commanders have to get more explosive along the defensive front and honestly just need some younger players. Rueben Bain might be a bit undersized, but he's a good football player.

Draft good football players.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Another wide receiver off the board here in the top-10, as the New Orleans Saints grab Carnell Tate from Ohio State to pair him up with Chris Olave. Tyler Shough gets another weapon for a potential breakout season in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs have to get a bit beefier along the defensive line, period. It's really just Chris Jones and a bunch of other average players. Peter Woods can help improve this unit as a whole.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Another AFC team that has a high-end QB but a bad DL is the Cincinnati Bengals, so they take David Bailey from Texas Tech to hopefully get some much-needed juice along the defensive line, as getting better off the edge will help the entire defense.