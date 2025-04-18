2026 NFL mock draft: Predicting the future with insanely bold selections

Picks 6-10

6. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

It always feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars are needing offensive line help, and Kadyn Proctor is going to be one of the top OL prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jags are picking fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and might not be much better in the first year of the Liam Coen era.

7. Dallas Cowboys - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Dallas Cowboys probably aren't going to be all that great in the 2025 NFL Season. The roster is pretty flawed right now, and I would not be shocked if this team won single-digit games yet again and were picking inside the top-10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. They are seen taking right tackle Francis Mauioga from Miami (FL) with pick seven.

8. Indianapolis Colts - Malachi Nelson, QB, UTEP

Malachi Nelson is yet another QB name you may want to keep an eye on for the 2026 NFL Draft. He's now on UTEP and could head to the Indianapolis Colts with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Colts signed Daniel Jones this offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson for the QB1 job, so that kind of tells you how awful their QB situation is at the moment.

9. Seattle Seahawks - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

There have been so many Ohio State wide receivers who have made it big in the NFL. Carnell Tate could be the next one, and with the Seattle Seahawks basically blowing up their WR room this offseason, they could slowly begin to replenish it in the 2026 NFL Draft with the pick here.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers - Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

To finish off this 2026 NFL mock draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers take Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami (FL) this offseason. The Steelers may or may not sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and even if they do, they still have a huge need for a franchise quarterback.

How does our first 2026 NFL mock draft look? What would you change if anything? Did any team appearing in this mock come as a shock to you?