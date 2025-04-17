The Houston Texans have to fix their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this mock draft sees them making a huge investment there. For the second year in a row, the Texans went 10-7, won the AFC South, and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

They are quite consistent, but it's clear that the offense took a step back in 2024 and just did not make that leap that many were hoping it would make. CJ Stroud was running for his life behind a pretty terrible offensive line, and the unit is still bad.

It's clear that Houston and GM Nick Caserio have to make a huge investment in the offensive line during the 2025 NFL Draft. Would this draft haul help them repair what's broken?

Texans 2025 NFL mock draft: Making a massive investment along offensive line

26. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Texans should not try any funny business here. Josh Simmons is on the board with the 26th pick, so the team should make the move. He's a great left tackle prospect and could be a Day 1 starter at the position. Now yes, I do understand that the Texans also signed left tackle Cam Robinson, but let's be real, here; Robinson is surely nothing more than a one-year solution, but with Simmons on the team, you have to wonder what would happen with the veteran LT.

58. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Addressing the offensive line in the first and second rounds is a wise idea. The Texans take guard Jonah Savaiinaea with pick 58 and have truly invested big-time into the OL. The team did also sign Laken Tomlinson and Trent Brown this offseason, so you can't say they haven't at least brought in new faces.

Simmons and Savaiinaea should give the Texans some long-term stability at two positions, which is a great start, as there are still some talented players along the OL. Houston traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason.

How will the rest of their picks in the NFL mock draft look?