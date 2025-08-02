2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting top-5 draft order as preseason approaches

The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but let's try and predict which teams are picking in the top five. With how deep the QB class is projected to be in the 2026 NFL Draft, those teams picking in the top-5 may have a plethora of high-end QB prospects to choose from if they want.

For the most part, teams picking that high in the NFL Draft do indeed need some help at the QB position. It's the most important position in all of sports, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.

It's also kind of easy to predict which teams are going to be the worst in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict the top-5 draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the top-5 draft order

1. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints may not only have the worst roster in the NFL, but they also might have the worst QB room in the NFL as well. New Orleans is obviously not going to be competitive at all in the 2025 NFL Season, and it's clear to many that this team is building for 2026 and beyond. I don't say this lightly, but could the Saints be the first winless team in the 17-game era?

2. Cleveland Browns

Another team with a dysfunctional QB room is the Cleveland Browns. Joe Flacco may end up getting the initial nod to start, but that isn't going to help Cleveland win games. With the Browns having acquired a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is reason to believe that GM Andrew Berry is going to take a huge swing on a QB next April.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are going to bottom-out this year with their atrocious QB room. Indy signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, and while Richardson could earn the job this year, he's also been the worst starting QB in the NFL since entering the league. There is a very real possibility that the Colts just hit a wall in 2025 and regress big-time given how awful their QB situation is.

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants have a below-average QB room and the toughest schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season. While Malik Nabers and the defensive line could be quite fun, the Giants aren't going to amount to much, and if they end up finishing with the fourth overall pick, both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are likely out of jobs, as Jaxson Dart might be too-little, too-late.

5. Tennessee Titans

If the Tennessee Titans go from the first overall pick to the fifth overall pick, progress was made. It's going to be a lengthy rebuilding process for the Titans, as rookie QB Cam Ward is definitely more on the raw side. But the thing here is that the Titans are honestly supposed to struggle this year - it's part of being a rebuilding team with a rookie QB.