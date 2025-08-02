NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top running backs for the 2025 season

There are a plethora of great running backs in the NFL. Let's power rank the best approaching the 2025 season.

The running game in the NFL has definitely been revived in recent years as NFL teams figure out how to stop the deep passing game. Furthermore, the 2025 NFL Draft did feature a very deep class of running backs.

There may not have been more RB talent in prior years than there is right now in the NFL. Let's power rank the best backs for the 2025 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the top running backs in the league?

6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is simply a great pure runner. He signed with the Green Bay Packers last offseason after a successful stint with the Raiders. Jacobs helped lead the Packers into the postseason and has played six years in the NFL. He's just 27 years old and already has nearly 7,000 rushing yards.

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor ran for over 1,400 yards in just 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season. Taylor has definitely struggled to stay on the field, and you have to wonder if the wheels are beginning to fall off, as he carried the ball a ton in college, but Taylor is another elite pure runner and has 51 rushing scores to his name.

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has not missed a game in the NFL over his first two seasons and ran for 1,456 yards in the 2024 NFL Season. Robinson also added another 431 yards on 61 receptions. It's only a matter of time before Robinson has a 2,000-yard offensive season. It's also likely that he's an even bigger part of the Falcons' offense in 2025 with Michael Penix Jr at QB.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is not from this planet. He has 26 rushing touchdowns through his first two seasons in the NFL and ran for 1,412 yards in the 2024 NFL Season. Gibbs and David Montgomery has formed one of the best RB duos in the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs is third in our RB rankings.

2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry flirted with another 2,000-yard season in 2024. He seems to be getting better with age and may end up in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done. Henry signing with the Baltimore Ravens may have been the single-best team for him to sign with to extend his NFL career.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

As of now, Saquon Barkley ran for over 2,000 in the 2024 NFL Season and is now entering a crucial age-28 season, where running backs can sometimes begin to decline. Given that Barkley is getting up there in age and just came off of such an outrageous season, there is reason to believe that a regression is coming. However, until further notice, Saquon Barkley is at the top of the RB hierarchy.