2026 NFL mock draft: Predicting 1st-round picks for every NFC East team

The NFC East was projected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL last season, but it was more of a disappointment than anything else.

The reigning Super Bowl champion (at the time) Eagles took a step or three back offensively. The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL, but after trading Micah Parsons, their defense was so bad they missed the playoffs entirely. The Commanders dealt with injuries, including at the quarterback position. The Giants fired their head coach in-season.

The deck is being reshuffled here in the 2026 offseason, and these teams have a chance to get back on track quickly. How will they attack areas of need through the 2026 NFL Draft? We're going to take a look at a 2026 NFL mock draft scenario where we predict 1st-round picks for all of the NFC East teams.

2026 NFL mock draft: NFC East teams reload in latest predictions

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This is a tough year for the New York Giants to be picking 5th overall. They could absolutely go after an offensive lineman here with two starters (and a failed first-rounder) set to hit free agency, but none of the offensive tackles feel like they would be a great "value" here. Will the Giants be able to capably fill their offensive line holes in free agency?

If that's the case, this pick could come down to WR or Caleb Downs. The Giants definitely need help at receiver with Wan'Dale Robinson potentially leaving in free agency and Malik Nabers coming off of a major injury.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

We start off this NFC East-focused mock draft with a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Commanders getting some much-needed help on the defensive side of the ball. We know how important the safety position is to Dan Quinn's defense (he had 3 starters listed at one point in Dallas), and Downs has game-changing talent at the position.

It might not be the most spectacular use of a top-10 pick, especially with a pass rush need, but if Downs is on the board, there's a good chance he's the highest-graded player the Commanders have available.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

One of the primary goals of the 2026 offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, aside from investing another half-billion in their offense (joking, but only partially), has to be replacing Micah Parsons. The Cowboys aren't likely going to find a one-for-one replacement for Parsons, but they have to start somewhere.

If David Bailey and Rueben Bain are already off the board when this pick rolls around, which feels likely, then the Cowboys might have to take the next EDGE on their board so they don't miss out when the 20th pick rolls around. Cashius Howell won't have to move far and can provide the burst and juice off the edge this team needs badly.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Cowboys made an in-season trade last year to pick up Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals, and they just recently cut him. Nobody was under any sort of illusion that the Wilson trade was a long-term move, but it does highlight the fact that the Cowboys still need linebacker help. As popular of a pick as it is for this team to go after Sonny Styles, maybe we should be talking more about CJ Allen in the 1st round.

Allen has the type of football character defensive coordinators covet, and will be a rare off-ball linebacker who can instantly translate his game to the next level despite being slightly undersized.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles have done a great job at identifying players for the defensive backfield in recent years through the NFL Draft, and this year should be no different. You simply cannot have too many smart, versatile playmakers on the back end of your defense in today's NFL, and the Eagles need reinforcements.

With Reed Blankenship set to hit free agency, Eagles GM Howie Roseman could be looking for an immediate replacement. Dillon Thieneman looks like the perfect fit for Vic Fangio's defense with his combination of versatility, toughness, instincts, ball skills, and consistency against the run.