2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board with shocking picks

6. Indianapolis Colts - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Yet another quarterback off the board, the Indianapolis Colts grab Fernando Mendoza from Indiana, as the 2025 NFL Season could be the year that this team bottoms out, as their QB room consists of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, so this might end up being a brutal year for the team.

7. Las Vegas Raiders - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Could we truly see six quarterbacks in the first seven picks of the 2026 NFL Draft? It might just be possible, as teams are getting quite desperate to fix the position. Geno Smith is not fooling anyone and is not a franchise QB - he is only a temporary option, so if Drew Allar is on the board and the Las Vegas Raiders are picking, it would be hard to imagine that they don't pull the trigger.

8. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Holding the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick in 2026, the Cleveland Browns can get two blue-chip prospects if they play their cards right. Their first pick saw them taking LaNorris Sellers, and their second pick in the top-10 brings them a long-term protector in Kadyn Proctor from Alabama.

9. Miami Dolphins - Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

Carson Beck is now at Miami (FL) and is clearly trying to rebuild his value a bit to make a run at a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He could stay in the state and head to the Miami Dolphins, who have a shaky QB situation with Tua Tagovailoa, who simply cannot stay healthy.

10. Carolina Panthers - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Carolina Panthers might give Bryce Young another year if they are picking 10th, but it's too hard to say for sure right now. They'll pass up on a QB, as most of the decent ones are gone, and will take Peter Woods from Clemson in this mock draft.