Second-round picks in the NFL Draft can typically make a notable impact as a rookie. Let's look at three of them who will bring immediate production. This draft's best value was in the second and third rounds, so I do think we see a ton of top-75 players getting notable action during their rookie season.

However, not every player is going to pan out, and that is simply how it works in the NFL. Well, luckily for these three teams among more, their second-round rookies are absolutely going to not only make an impact, but make an immediate one in the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Draft: Second-round rookies set to make an immediate impact

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots used a second-round pick on TreVeyon Henderson, a complete running back who is flat-out excellent in pass protection. That may actually be the primary reason why he makes an immediate impact, because he can be a three-down player for the team.

Rhamondre Stevenson may honestly become an afterthought in New England when Henderson gets going. He's a dual-threat player as well and could be a nice outlet for second-year QB Drake Maye when there aren't any receivers or tight ends open.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU, New York Jets

The New York Jets simply did not have a viable tight end on the roster, as their depth chart was topped by Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt before the arrival of Mason Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Fame Jason Taylor and one of the most complete tight end prospects in the NFL.

Taylor can do a little bit of everything and also has great size for the position. It really isn't hard to see why he can make an immediate impact, and even with TEs typically taking multiple years to hit their stride in the NFL, he can instantly become a security blanket for QB Justin Fields on offense.

There is a lot to love about Mason Taylor and even his fantasy football value in the coming season. He'll catch a ton of passes for this offense.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey is almost forced to bring immediate production for the Denver Broncos, as the team simply doesn't have another starting-caliber back on the roster. Harvey was the 60th overall pick and is a three-down player. He's got great vision and footwork and is someone who could get RB1 carries while still sharing the backfield with Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin.

RJ Harvey to the Broncos seems to be a pick that most love, so it may only be a matter of time before we see the production.