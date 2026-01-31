2026 NFL mock draft: Rams' ideal top 3 picks after devastating playoff loss

The Los Angeles Rams just saw a special season in 2025 swirl down the drain after a gut-wrenching playoff loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Matthew Stafford played at an MVP level all year. The Rams had a top-10 overall defense and created a ton of takeaways. They had one of the most dominant and dynamic wide receiver duos in the NFL. Everything was right there in front of them to capture another Super Bowl victory, and they just couldn't quite make it happen.

We've seen the Rams built into a contender, whether GM Les Snead is taking the "F*** Them Picks" mantra or if they're putting on an NFL Draft masterclass. How can they reload quickly in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Rams' ideal top 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after NFC Championship heartbreak

1. 13th overall (from Falcons): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Typically, we're seeing the Los Angeles Rams prioritize the cornerback position when it comes to the early portion of the 2026 NFL Draft, and for good reason. This team tried a number of ways to supplement the roster at cornerback by making deals to bring in players like Emmanuel Forbes and Roger McCreary via trade.

I get it. The cornerback position is a need area for the Rams, and we'll see how things go in free agency. But I also remember back in 2010, when Sean McVay was still a young assistant in Washington, they selected a dancing bear named Trent Williams, who has become arguably the best tackle in modern NFL history. And it might not be arguable.

Kadyn Proctor has a long way to go to become Trent Williams, but he's a physical marvel and tremendous athlete who has that type of ceiling if he develops correctly. And with premium NFL Draft real estate, you can't pass on the chance at a guy with that kind of ceiling at tackle.

2. 29th overall: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

In the grand scheme of things, Colton Hood might be one of the best value picks at the cornerback position if he's available in the back half of the 1st round.

Obviously, for the Rams, he addresses one of their major needs defensively, but he also had an incredible season for Tennessee this past year as Jermod McCoy stole the spotlight, even while recovering from an injury.

You see the size, the length, the ball skills, the hip movement, and fluidity in the way he plays to be an impact starter right away. As an added bonus, his uncle Roderick Hood played for the Rams once upon a time.

3. 61st overall: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, I've got a sneaking suspicion that Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to emerge as a favorite in the Draft community. And likely long before that among NFL teams.

Cooper was wildly productive this past season as one of Fernando Mendoza's favorite targets. He caught 69 passes for 937 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. The Rams have TuTu Atwell hitting free agency this offseason, Davante Adams isn't getting any younger, and Puka Nacua might not be good for a guaranteed 17 games per season.

All sarcasm aside, Cooper would be a fun fit in Sean McVay's offense as another weapon for Matthew Stafford.