2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

The 2025 NFL Season has one game left, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will battle it out for the Super Bowl LX title. Both Seattle and New England have won the Super Bowl at least once since the 2013 season.

Seattle took the title in 2013, and the Patriots ended up winning in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Even though there appeared to be a lot of parity in the NFL this year, the more traditional, well-run franchises are standing in the end.

With the season almost over, our attention will turn to the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft. Many collegiate players are beginning to make their final preparations for the NFL Draft, a life-changing event. Now that we're one step closer, let's get into a three-round mock draft.

Updated 3-Round NFL Mock Draft ahead of Super Bowl LX

Picks 1-16

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is the only correct selection. Moving on!

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The New York Jets probably wanted to take Dante Moore here, but now they can't.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Arizona Cardinals could really shake up the first round but opt to take the trenches and grab Rueben Bain.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Tennessee Titans give Cam Ward a much-needed weapon and snag Jordyn Tyson at pick four.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs doesn't play a sexy position, but it just goes to show you how good he can be in the NFL going this high.

6. Cleveland Browns - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receivers tend to pan out well in the NFL, so this could be a great pick for the Browns.

7. Washington Commanders - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Washington gets some much-needed youth and explosion off the edge with David Bailey.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

A potentially elite running back for Tyler Shough could really burst the Saints offense open in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

This might not be a sexy pick for the Chiefs, but it's a much-needed one, as their current defensive line just isn't cutting it.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods is a plug-and-play defensive tackle who could have an instant impact along the Cincy DL.

11. Miami Dolphins - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Perhaps the best tackle prospect in 2026, Spencer Fano instantly improves the Miami offensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Cowboys use one of their two first-round picks on some tackle help.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The LA Rams lost in the NFC title game but do have two first-round picks in 2026. This one belonged to the Atlanta Falcons.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Ravens finally get Lamar Jackson a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles makes so much sense for the Buccaneers, and it'd be a shame if they didn't draft him.

16. New York Jets - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane might not be a Sauce Gardner, but he is a huge boost to one of the worst CB rooms in the NFL.