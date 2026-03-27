2026 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers make a major Round 1 move to fix the offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for some sort of decision on the future of Aaron Rodgers, and it's kind of embarrassing for the franchise that this team is likely wanting Rodgers to return for another season. Until the Steelers find some long-term stability at the position, they'll continue to be in this 'middle of the road' tier.

And while Rodgers returning might not be the worst idea ever, as it gives the Steelers another year to figure out the quarterback situation, the Steelers simply need to bring in a rookie prospect at the position. There are also other positions on the roster that need a boost, too.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh has a load of NFL Draft picks this year and could do well for itself with this mock draft haul.

Pittsburgh Steelers updated NFL Mock Draft as free agency slows down

21. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson does appear to have some first-round qualities, but he's not the best prospect this year, despite what others in the media have said. The size is a bit of a concern, but he has made some big-time throws and can process well.

Simpson would absolutlely be someone who probably should not start immediately and might not even be able to win a starting job in his rookie season, but at least the Steelers took this swing in our latest mock.

53. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Chase Bisontis is a future starter at guard and someone who could be yet another young player the Steelers add to the offensive line. Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick are slated to start at guard in 2026, but Bisontis could compete for one of those jobs.

76. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

The Steelers have made some big-time moves in the secondary this offseason in signing Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker, but it's always good to continue adding and to continue planning for the future. Pittsburgh selects Zakee Wheatley to add another body to the backend of the defense.