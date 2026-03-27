2026 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons kickstart new era with massive draft haul

The Atlanta Falcons have made some notable change this offseason, and it could work out. Specifically, Kevin Stefanski is in as the head coach, and Tua Tagovailoa figures to compete for the starting quarterback job. On paper, the Falcons do have a strong roster and are in a very winnable division.

Stefanski has won with the Cleveland Browns in previous years, so this team could be on the right track, but no first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a sad reality. Despite not having a Round 1 selection, the Falcons can still make some solid roster prospects.

This mock draft does just that.

Atlanta Falcons mock draft after sweeping offseason changes

48. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Falcons do not have a first-round pick this year, as it belongs to the Los Angeles Rams. Atlanta is still able to snag a solid defensive lineman in Christen Miller. He's 6-4, 321 pounds, and profiles as a future starter. Atlanta has addressed the defensive line many times over in recent years, but there's still a need for another starter, and they get one in Miller.

79. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Having two big-bodied wide receivers would truly put a strain on opposing defenses. Malachi Fields is a 6-4 receiver who Lance Zierlein compares to Michael Pittman Jr. He's not necessarily fast or quick off the line, but he's got physical traits that most teams covet and is going to be an early chain-mover for the Falcons.

122. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Playing both left and right tackle, Jude Bowry could fill a huge future need for the Falcons, as Kaleb McGary is coming off a major knee injury, and long-time starter Jake Matthews is beginning to get up there in age. The Falcons could honestly draft Bowry and 'choose' what side of the offensive line he ends up on based on how the roster shakes out in the future.

215. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Lewis Bond would be a bit of a change-of-pace wide receiver for the Falcons outside of Drake London and Fields, if they were to come away with him. A late-round prospect, Bond would likely have to earn his reps on offense by playing special teams, but he's agile and will make defenders miss.

231. Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College

Finishing with three-straight prospects from Boston College, the Falcons button this mock draft up with Quintayvious Hutchins, a pass-rusher to insert into the equation along the defensive line.