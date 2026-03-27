2026 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers make a major Round 1 move to fix the offense

99. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell is a different type of receiver than what the Steelers currently have at the top of the depth chart in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Bell is fast and does have starting upside. He'll be 24 as a rookie, which is older, but in many instances, experience bodes well for young players.

121. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne could join Rico Dowdle as new additions in the Steelers backfield. Dowdle has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He's a capable RB1 but won't take the entire workload, so the position is still a need.

135. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Jude Bowry has played both left and right tackle in college and could be someone the Steelers have future plans for. Broderick Jones hasn't been holding up that well as a bookend along the Steelers offensive line, so Bowry might be able to slide into his spot at some point.

161. Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Now addressing the defensive line, a unit that is on the older side, the Steelers take Rayshaun Benny. He's 6-4, 305 pounds and can clog some holes in the middle of the defense.

216. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

TJ Hall had 10 passes defended in 2025 for the Iowa Hawkeyes and might have to produce on special teams first, but there is some depth potential here.

224. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Especially if Rodgers does not return in 2026, the Steelers should look to draft two quarterbacks. Teams that don't have a long-term solution at the position should take multiple swings in the NFL Draft each season. While there is a low chance Cade Klubnik works out, the Steelers won't ever get the chance to find out if they don't try.

230. Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Now addressing the linebacker group, Pittsburgh takes Kendal Daniels from Oklahoma. He's a former safety who made the switch to linebacker and is competent in coverage.

237. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)

Some more offensive line help to finish out this mock draft, as the Steelers take Anez Cooper from Miami (FL). At 6-6 and 334 pounds, he's got ideal size for the position and could have starting upside on the right team.