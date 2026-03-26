Detroit Lions' dream target in 2026 NFL Draft is now abundantly clear

The Detroit Lions opened up a gaping hole on their offensive line this offseason when they released longtime starter Taylor Decker. Up to this point, Decker hasn't been signed by anybody, which means that situation was probably a foregone conclusion for the team this offseason.

The Lions have been connected to offensive line prospects all offseason already, but the decision to release Taylor Decker ahead of NFL Free Agency really makes on player, in particular, a dream target for them at pick 17 overall in the 1st round of April's NFL Draft.

That player is none other than Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is one of the more polarizing and talented prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Lions need to target Alabama's Kadyn Proctor with 17th overall pick

The offensive line is the lifeblood of the Detroit Lions' offense. Outside of the disaster that was losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, I'm not sure the Lions could recover if their offensive line took a substantial step back (again) in 2026.

The Lions were already dealing with the center position being an area of weakness before they added Cade Mays in free agency. They also brought in Larry Borom as a possible swing tackle option, and there is a chance they could move Penei Sewell over to the left side (depending on how the draft shakes out), but the solution here is obvious:

Draft Kadyn Proctor.

Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a lot of people buzzing here at pro day. His movements skills during the on-field drills were exceptional. And you could hear the sound of him hitting the bags from the opposite side of the field.



He’s got a busy slate of visits between now and the… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2026

Proctor's ascent to a possible 1st-round player in the NFL Draft has been fascinating to watch. He's a former five-star recruit who initially committed to play for Kirk Ferentz at Iowa before flipping over to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he struggled with consistency and keeping his weight down at Alabama.

Those are really the two primary reasons why he's not been considered a unanimous top 10 pick in this year's draft, given his immense talent. Despite the fact that there have been rumors of teams worried about his weight fluctuation, that didn't prevent Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer from getting him some looks in the passing game...

His athleticism and raw power are off the charts. The Lions might be the perfect situation for him to land in as well because they have done such a good job of developing on the offensive line in recent years.

And as we previously mentioned, solidifying that group is mission critical this offseason. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator to try (again) to replace Ben Johnson with Drew Petzing coming in, so the offensive line can't be a question mark.

If Proctor is there at 17, there should be no mystery about whose name the Lions are going to call.