2026 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 draft predictions if the order was flipped

This is nothing more than a fun exercise before the 2026 NFL Draft, which is just about here. Given how uncertain everything has been this offseason, the only real guarantee for the draft this year is the Las Vegas Raiders selecting first overall.

Fernando Mendoza wearing the silver and black is just about guaranteed, but after that, all bets are off, and a huge reason for that is due to the lack of blue-chip talent, so there could be teams wanting to trade down and others that may want to come up for those prospects.

Let's get wacky here and dive into what the top-10 picks if the draft might look like if the order was totally flipped.

NFL Mock Draft if the first 10 picks were totally flipped

1. Seattle Seahawks - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

This would be a fun time for the Seattle Seahawks. Losing Kenneth Walker III in free agency was a notable loss, and while Seattle might have their eyes on a pass-rusher to further enhance that unit, adding an explosive weapon like Love would give the Seahawks an elite run game and another weapon in the passing game.

2. New England Patriots - Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

The New England Patriots could snag Arvell Reese at pick two. New England made a run to the Super Bowl last year, but the roster talent on this team now just isn't quite as solid as you might think. Getting more explosive on defense is something this team will do, and with an AJ Brown trade seeming likelier by the day, defense is the way to go.

3. Miami Dolphins (via DEN) - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Miami Dolphins would love Fernando Mendoza with the third overall pick. Miami just signed Malik Willis and might be hoping that he enjoys the career arc into a solid starter that we've recently seen from players like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Daniel Jones for half a season.

This would also get the franchise on the right track for the first time in a while.