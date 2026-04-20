Eagles plan for the future after Adam Schefter bombshell in latest NFL mock draft

The A.J. Brown saga might finally be coming to an end here in the next couple of months. For what seems like an eternity at this point, signs have seemingly pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles making this move and trading Brown.

After much debate about where Brown could get traded, the New England Patriots continued to stick out as a logical suitor, as the Brown-Mike Vrabel connection makes all the sense in the world, and the Patriots do not have a no. 1 wide receiver for Drake Maye.

ESPN's Adam Schefter did drop a bit of a bombshell on Monday regarding the Brown situation, too:



"No matter what happens at this week's draft, an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this year and next.



All the elements remain in place to make it happen, and Brown to the Patriots is still the likely outcome ... just not during this week's draft, per sources. Put the trade on hold for now, but things will soon quickly warm back up. The Eagles remain open to trading Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume on or before June 1, probably culminating in a deal, per league sources."

Brown to the Patriots may simply be a matter of time, so let's dive into how the Eagles could approach the 2026 NFL Draft in planning for life after Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles mock draft following latest Adam Schefter A.J. Brown bombshell

23. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Eagles kick things off with Denzel Boston, a player who does profile as an "X" receiver and could step into Brown's shoes. Boston is 6-3 and 213lbs, so he has the size to function in this role. He's is sure-handed and uses his physical frame to his advantage. While he may not be as good as Brown, the Eagles would essentially replace Brown's skillset with someone very similar, which is a strong roster-building technique.