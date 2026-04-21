2026 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 draft predictions if the order was flipped

4. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR) - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs would have the fourth overall pick in this 'reverse' NFL mock draft, and could stay put to select David Bailey, a hyper-productive pass-rusher in college and someone who is going to quickly emerge as a pass-rush specialist early in his career.

In a similar mold to Nik Bonitto, Bailey isn't going to thrive against the run, but his upside as a rusher is what stands out.

5. Houston Texans - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Houston Texans did sign Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller in free agency, but both players are getting up their in age and are clearly short-term solutions. Getting a long-term prospect down along the offensive line would be a wise move.

Francis Mauigoa does have some questions about if he can survive at right tackle in the NFL, but whether at the tackle spot or kicking inside to guard. he's a player who has largely been mocked as the first offensive line prospect off the board.

6. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Getting a do-it-all defensive back like Caleb Downs would elevate the San Francisco 49ers defense. The Niners again dealt with a ton of injuries, but did manage to finish 12-5. The one area where this roster has needed a boost is in the secondary, as we've kind of seen some elite coaching cover up weak spots on defense.

7. Buffalo Bills - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills traded for DJ Moore earlier this offseason, and while Moore can still be a no. 1 target, he might be best suited in a no. 2 role alongside Carnell Tate, a long, rangy receiver in the mold of George Pickens.

Tate is the best wide receiver in the class and obviously comes from a long line of notable Ohio State reiceivers. Tate feels like a lock to be a success.

8. Chicago Bears - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Chicago needs some more pass-rush help, and Rueben Bain Jr. is there for the taking at pick eight. The Bears may have had interest in Maxx Crosby, but they're probably not mad about how that Crosby situation shook out. Adding Bain, a prospect people are overthinking, to this defense line immediately gives the unit a much-needed boost.

Bain has elite bend and is also someone who can win with raw power.

9. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns, to their credit, overhauled the offensive line this offseason, but a long-term left tackle solution is not yet obvious. Enter, Monroe Freeling. With exceptional size and length, Freeling looks and plays like a franchise tackle. This could not be more obvious a pick for the Browns.

10. Philadelphia Eagles - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Finishing up in this reverse mock draft, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are likely trading Brown in the summer, use the 10th overall pick on Jordyn Tyson, a receiver prospect whose spot in mock draft is all over the place due to injury concerns.