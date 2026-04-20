Jets NFL mock draft sees the board falling in an ideal scenario for Darren Mougey

With four picks inside the top-50, the New York Jets truly have a chance to get this franchise in a good spot for the long-term, but the total opposite could also be true. Last season was rather forgettable for the franchise, but General Manager Darren Mougey made two major moves, trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

New York currently has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, a class that is projected to be much better overall, especially at quarterback, but two first and two second-round picks this year is nothing to scoff at.

This feels like the first time in Mougey's short tenure with the franchise that legitimate change can truly be brought to this team, currently in the middle of a long playoff drought with no quarterback or success in sight. In our latest Jets mock draft, the board falls perfectly for Mougey in a flat-out best-case scenario.

New York Jets mock draft sees the draft board falling perfectly into their laps

2. Arvell Reese, EDGE/ILB, Ohio State

It's between Arvell Reese and David Bailey at this point. Reese could be more of a Wild Card, as it's not entirely clear if he'll be an EDGE or an off-ball linebacker. He does have the skillset to be both, but obviously, when he gets to the NFL, he'll eventually settle into one of those positions.

As for Bailey, he profiles more as a pass-rush specialist with an insanely high, double-digit sack upside. The fanbase could truly be split on one of these players, but I guess, if nothing else, it'd be a shock if it was someone else.

16. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The injury bug with Jordyn Tyson could cause him to slip a bit. He'll come off the board at pick 16, and in this scenario, the Jets land two of the few blue-chip prospects in the class, and they address both sides of the ball in the process. Suddenly, the receiver rooms looks quite encouraging alongside Garrett Wilson, a 1,000-yard player, and Breece Hall brings an explosive element to the backfield as well.

It's easy for a front office to bank on a player staying healthy, but that's simply all it is with Tyson. The WR1 profile is there - his ceiling is insane, but it's simply just about his being able to stay on the field.