2026 NFL mock draft: Top-heavy QB class could be great news for teams

6. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Cam Ward is absolutely going to get multiple years under center for the Tennessee Titans to prove that he can be their guy for the long-term, and he's the type of prospect that might not breakout until year three, so even if the Titans do have the sixth overall pick, there is just no chance that they take Cam Ward.

Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, so this could simply be Tennessee grabbing some key blue-chip talent.

7. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns took a QB with their first first-round pick, and now they double-down on the offensive side of the ball to grab some long-term tackle help with Kadyn Proctor from Alabama. The Browns really have to figure out a long-term plan for this side of the ball, and that might be putting it lightly.

8. Miami Dolphins - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

In the first eight picks of this mock draft, six QBs have gone off the board. The Miami Dolphins might have to have a hard conversation with themselves if they're picking inside the top-10; is Tua Tagovailoa really a franchise quarterback? Is this someone who they can absolutely win with?

9. Las Vegas Raiders - John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

And yet again we have another QB off the board in this mock draft. John Mateer might find himself rising up the NFL Draft board in the coming college football season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are absolutely a team that needs to figure out a long-term QB situation. Geno Smith is average at best and is likely only going to be with the team for a few years at most.

10. Dallas Cowboys - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys have to get a bit more stout in the middle of their defense, so taking Peter Woods at pick 10 is actually a great pick for this franchise, and believe it or not, but the Cowboys do have a good bit of success in the NFL Draft.