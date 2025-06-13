The regular season is slowly approaching, so let's crack open some early picks and predictions for Week 1 action.

All 32 teams are obviously in action during the first few weeks of an NFL season, and there are some great games set to be on the Week 1 schedule. It'll be a full slate, and since it is Week 1, there should be some interesting upsets as well.

We'll do our best to make some early picks and score predictions for Week 1 games.

Early NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 games in the 2025 season

Thursday, September 4th

Cowboys @ Eagles

The first game of the 2025 NFL Season sees the Dallas Cowboys facing the defending Super Bowl champions, and while Week 1 games can get a bit unexpected at times, I would anticipate that the Eagles don't let the Super Bowl hangover get to them in Week 1. Dallas has a new head coach and a pretty soft roster overall.

Eagles win 27-20

Friday, September 5th

Chiefs @ Chargers

The lone Friday game sees the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and I really do not believe the Chiefs are all that talented, or at least as talented as some people think. They have a so-so offensive line, unproven offensive weapons, and an average secondary in terms of talent. The Chargers do get this game at home and have the better roster. They've also got a revamped run game, and I would be shocked if we didn't see that a lot here in this one.

Chargers win 23-21

Sunday, September 7th

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers and Falcons gives us an NFC South matchup, and while I am higher than most on the Falcons this year, the Buccaneers are more of a proven entity, as Michael Penix Jr would still be extremely early on in his career. The Falcons getting this game at home could help them secure a win, but the Bucs are going to do enough and overwhelm Penix to notch a double-digit victory.

Buccaneers win 28-17

Bengals @ Browns

Both the Bengals and Browns are both quite dysfunctional, and it would not shock me if the Bengals dropped this one, as they have had a pretty sad start to seasons in recent years. Getting out to these slow starts have really hurt them later in the season, and honestly, do the Browns have a better overall roster than the Bengals...?

Browns win 23-16