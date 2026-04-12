2026 NFL Mock Draft: Ty Simpson headlines a heavy-offense Browns' haul

The Cleveland Browns might be one of the more dysfunctional teams in the NFL, but on paper, this roster does sport a ton of talent. Quietly, General Manager Andrew Berry nailed the rookie class back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger, and Harold Fannin Jr all contributed and could be long-term fixutres for the team. There is reason to believe that the 2026 NFL Draft could also yield some long-term players.

With two first-round picks this year as well, Berry has an abundance of resources to fix this roster once and for all. Can the Browns stack two good classes in a row and come out with a solid groupd in 2026?

Cleveland Browns mock draft haul goes all-in to fix the offense

6. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling has a massive wingspan and the ability to be groomed at either tackle spot. The Browns traded for Tytus Howard earlier this offseason, so he figures to settle in at right tackle.

Freeling could be the finishing touches along this offensive line, as the Browns also signed a pair of interior players in Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Suddenly, this offensive line would look quite good with Freeling in the picture.

24. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

There is some to like with Ty Simpson and some to dislike. He's undersized and doesn't exactly come from a school that is known for franchise quarterbacks. Some might not think that's fair criticism, but it's been true.

Simpson, however, isn't exactly a slam-dunk Round 1 prospect, but playing quarterback could see his draft value rise up into Round 1. With the Browns clearly not having any sort of long-term quarterback in sight, taking a chance on Simpson wouldn't be a bad idea.

The Browns own the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick this year thanks to last year's Travis Hunter trade.