2026 NFL Mock Draft: Underrated fit for Ty Simpson would shock the world

There is a lot that we know for sure about the 2026 NFL Draft, but there is also a lot we just do not know at the moment. The entire world is surely in agreement that Fernando Mendoza is going to be picked by the Las Vegas Raiders, for example.

But just two picks later, the Arizona Cardinals could truly go in a number of directions. Overall, though, something else that we do know is that this draft just does not have a ton of top-end talent, and this is especially true at quarterback.

With Mendoza a lock to go in Round 1, there is at least one passer getting picked in the first 32 selections, but it's not a guarantee that there'd be more than that. However, this NFC team should have their eyes on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

The Carolina Panthers should take QB Ty Simpson in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Carolina owns the 19th pick in this year's draft, and that could be a perfect slot for Simpson, who appears to be a first-round-caliber prospect, but isn't necessarily a lock to go in Round 1. Some have wondered if the lack of notable quarterback talent would bump someone like Simpson up into Round 1.

There is a lot to like with him as a passer, but the success of Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL is spotty, at best, and Simpson doesn't really do anything super well. However, he's got solid footwork. good mechanics overall, and can win from the pocket, which is the first job of a quarterback.

The Panthers need to apply some pressure on Bryce Young, but probably don't need to replace him as of yet. Young played the best football of his career in 2025, helping lead the Panthers do the NFC South title and a playoff spot. Carolina did finish with a losing record, and if it wasn't for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers collapsing down the stretch, the Panthers would not have made the postseason.

And if it was yet another year of no playoffs, would Young's starting spot be so safe? He had career-high's across the board, but he still only ended with just over 3,000 yards, 23 touchdown passes, fewer than 200 yards per game, and an average passer rating of 87.8

After three years in the NFL, Young hasn't come close to establishing himself as a franchise passer, and the regime that drafted Young is long gone, so General Manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales really don't have a legitimate connection to Young and could be afforded a chance to pick their own quarterback.

Carolina did pick up Young's fifth-year option, which keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign, but there is no indication that the team plans on extending him, and it seems like 2026 could sway that decision one way or another.

There's just nothing special present with Young, and in today's NFL, no team is going to consistently win with average quarterback play. While he appears to be a fan favorite and perhaps even a locker room favorite, that doesn't change the mediocre on-field performance.