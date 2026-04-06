2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with shocking trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is already later this month, and teams across the NFL are deep in preparation for this year's rookie class. It's not necessarily seen as a very talented class from top to bottom, but there is a sweet spot this year where some good talent can be found.

The quarterback class is also below-average, for the most part, as there is a chance that only one passer is taken in the first round. We're just two years removed from six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks, which was flat-out insane to witness in real-time.

We've cooked up yet another mock draft. Our latest mock is one round long and does feature some insane trades.

Updated Round 1 NFL Mock Draft featuring ridiculous trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is going to happen unless an all-time historic scenario somehow happens, which isn't going to happen. Fernando Mendoza might actually begin the year as a backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins, but the Raiders clearly have a plan here, so his not starting immediately is not a bad thing.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Arvell Reese might actually be able to play as a 3-4 inside and outside linebacker. He's got the talent, size, and athleticism to excel at both, which is a true gift, but he'll have to likely settle into one of those positions in the NFL.

3. Dallas Cowboys (via ARI) - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys get ultra-aggressive here and trade up with the Arizona Cardinals to take David Bailey, a Nik Bonitto-like pass-rusher who is simply going to get to the quarterback at a high level consistently.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love paired up with Cam Ward on offense could not only help Ward make a year two leap, but it would also infuse the Titans offense with a likely elite rushing attack. Love has receiving ability as well and is a Jahmyr Gibbs-type of player.

5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate and Malik Nabers, when healthy, is going to form an elite wide receiver duo for Jaxson Dart, a quarterback who played a lot better than people thought during an encouraging, but also slightly concerning, rookie season.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (via CLE) - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)



Trade! The Chiefs are able to keep their other first-round pick, as they trade up just three spots here, and in doing so, they snag Rueben Bain Jr, the undersized but objectively talented pass-rusher. Bain's side has been a discussion all offseason so far, but people are overthinking him as a player. He'll find a home off the EDGE and very soon in his career be a 'plus' player.

7. Washington Commanders - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

A do-it-all defensive back, Caleb Downs would instantly become a massive weapon for Dan Quinn's defense, a defensive-minded coach who has always prioritized having talented secondary play.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

After signing Travis Etienne in free agency, the Saints could double-dip on offense and take Jordyn Tyson, who could pair up with Chris Olave on offense and give Tyler Shough an embarassment of riches on offense for what's going to be a massive second season.