2 teams guaranteed to win in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs

There are just seven games remaining in the 2025 NFL Season, and we'll see more than half of them this coming weekend in the Divisional Round, where, oddly enough, all four matchups are seeing the no. 1 and no. 6 seeds play, and the no. 2 and no. 5 seeds play.

It's been a year filled with insane finishes and top-tier parity, making for some very entertaining playoffs thus far. While all four of these games could end up being one-score finishes, you can kind of tell which two teams have an 'in' to a victory here.

Let's dive into these two teams that are guaranteed to win in the Divisional Round.

These two teams should truly have no problem with winning in the Divisional Round

Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

It's truly been a great, against-all-odds type of season for the San Francisco 49ers, a team that was in a position to earn the top seed in the NFC, but they got bullied by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 and had to travel for the Wild Card Round. All the Niners did was beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home, and if you had just woken up from a coma, you might not understand why this year has been so special for San Francisco.

But with the amount of injuries this team has endured, it feels like a miracle that they got into the playoffs. You see second, third, and even fourth-string players getting legitimate playing time, and while making it to the Divisional Round has been outstanding, their season will end thanks to the Seattle Seahawks, who are currently better, more talented, less injured, and off some needed rest. I would not be shocked if the 49ers kept it close, but Seattle has the personnel on both sides of the ball to slowly pull away in this one.

Los Angeles Rams (@ Chicago Bears)

Another team that has had a very fun season thus far has been the Chicago Bears, but we have seen this team win by the skin of their teeth time and time again, and when you dig a bit deeper into this team, you'll see a below-average pass rush, run defense, and an offense that doesn't have a consistent passing attack.

I do truly believe the Bears are going to be a huge threat in the NFC for years to come, but the Los Angeles Rams will be a bit too much in this contest. The playoff-tested duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will end up overwhelming a Bears defense that needs a bit of help all over the place, and if this ends up a shootout, the Rams would have the edge.

Chicago could keep it close because the game is at home, but Los Angeles typically finds a way.