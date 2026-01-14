2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft ahead of Divisional Round

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Kansas City Chiefs need to add some explosive, pass-rushing talent to the defensive front. While this might not be a sexy pick, it's a needed one, as the entire defense, frankly, is in dire need of more talent.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Cincinnati Bengals also fit into this, so they take Peter Woods to hopefully plug some holes in the middle of a limp defense.

11. Miami Dolphins - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Miami Dolphins grab a top tackle prospect in Spencer Fano, perhaps turning over a new leaf and beginning to take trench play more seriously.

12. Dallas Cowboys - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Dallas Cowboys have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they begin this mock draft by taking some pass-rush help in David Bailey. The Cowboys are an average defense away from being a contender.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The LA Rams own the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick, and they use it on some much-needed secondary help.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Baltimore Ravens will not have John Harbaugh on the sideline for the first time in nearly 20 years. Not only do they need a new head coach, but the offensive line is a unit that could also see a new face or two.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

I would be shocked if the Buccaneers did not go defense with their first-round pick in 2026.

16. New York Jets - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

With their second first-round pick, the New York Jets take to the other side of the ball and get some secondary help. Good move.

17. Detroit Lions - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Another team that needs some defensive help is the Detroit Lions, and they get it with TJ Parker from Clemson, a high-floor player.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell fills a pretty significant need for the Minnesota Vikings.

19. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers have to get some insurance for Bryce Young, and while Ty Simpson might need a year or two, this could be a wise long-term selection for the franchise.

20. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Double-dipping on defensive players is the way to go here for the Cowboys. They rebuild the defensive front a bit with CJ Allen, David Bailey, and their in-season acquisitions of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams.