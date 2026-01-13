Every possible Super Bowl LX matchup approaching the Divisional Round

The Super Bowl chase is still wide open, as the Divisional Round could be one of the more competitive rounds of playoff football the NFL has seen in quite some time. We now also get to see the no. 1 seeds in action, as both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are back from the bye.

But it's really not a guarantee that the higher seeds will even win, as the no. 3 and no. 4 seeds in both conferences were eliminated in the first round, so it's honestly a good idea to not get too hung up on the number next to the team's name.

Ahead of the Divisional Round, we listed out every possible matchup for Super Bowl LX, so let's dive into those games here.

Every possible Super Bowl LX matchup approaching the NFL Divisional Round

Here is every possibility. Which potential matchup sticks out as being the most likely?



Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers vs. New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

There are four that are bolded here that seem to be the most likely, as the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks feel poised to meet in the NFC Championship Game, and the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills may honestly be the de-facto AFC Championship Game.

The betting markets might suggest that the two no. 1 seeds in Denver and Seattle have the best chance, and that isn't wrong to think. It's important to keep in mind, though, that the Rams did have a double-digit fourth quarter lead in Seattle a few weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs regularly and have much more experience than the rest of the teams.

With all of that said, anything could happen. This league has been wide open all year, and it's going to come to a climax here in the playoffs. The Divisional Round begins this weekend, with the conference championship round to follow, and then the two week rest period happens between that round and the Super Bowl.