2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft ahead of Divisional Round

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Pittsburgh Steelers must begin to have a new mindset with the offensive side of the ball, and grabbing a top WR prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft is a great place to start.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

If not for one of the worst offensive lines the NFL has seen in years, the Los Angeles Chargers still might be playing football.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is an elite tight end prospect who can both block and catch. That is simply rare for a college player making the jump into the NFL.

24. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

We have two Utah tackles going in the first round, as the Cleveland Browns continue hammering away at offensive needs.

25. Chicago Bears - Kayden McDonald - DT, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears rebuilt the offensive line last offseason, and I bet they do the same with some key positions along the defensive line in 2026, as well.

26. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Buffalo Bills WR room was not only bad coming into the season, but it's now also banged-up. The Bills might not have another choice in 2026 but to take a top WR prospect.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Two-straight WRs in this mock draft sees another WR-needy team in the San Francisco 49ers grabbing someone in Germie Bernard who can be a high-end no. 2 in the NFL.

28. Houston Texans - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The offensive line has played reasonably well lately for Houston, but another starter is still in need if you ask me.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The LA Rams have done wonders along their defensive line recently and continue adding young talent to the room by selecting Caleb Banks in our latest NFL mock draft.

30. New England Patriots - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is injured, but this could end up being a wise long-term investment for the New England Patriots, who need multiple wide receivers in the offseason.

31. Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The linebacker position has been an inconsistent one for the Denver Broncos at times, so taking a first-round caliber prospect in the middle of the defense can truly put the finishing touches on an elite unit.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Why not keep building on a strength? The rest of the roster needs for Seattle could honestly be filled in free agency, anyway...