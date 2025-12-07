2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

21. Buffalo Bills - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

It is no surprise to see the Buffalo Bills taking a wide receiver in the first round of our latest NFL mock draft. It’s really been a regression across the board for Buffalo, but the offensive efficiency has taken a bit of a nosedive.

A reason for that is this team not having a legitimate no. 1 WR, and it’s something that many other teams do not have. Taking Chris Bell could help fix this notable issue for the Bills, a team seeing the AFC East title chances slip away.

22. Philadelphia Eagles - Quincy Rhodes, Jr, EDGE, Arkansas

All of a sudden, the Eagles’ pass-rush needs reinforcements. Despite all the great picks Howie Roseman has hit on, this roster does have some holes, but Roseman is a very good GM at simply finding solutions to problems.

He won’t mess around this offseason and will have the Eagles’ most pressing roster needs filled, and I think some pass-rush help is on the way in the 2026 NFL Draft.

23. New York Jets - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The New York Jets might have a new era on their hands with Ty Simpson and new KC Concepcion in the first round. This could take a couple of years to get off the ground, but the foundation might be set. Garrett Wilson is still in the picture, and there is always a chance they re-sign Breece Hall, who is a very good player.

24. San Francisco 49ers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Despite all the injuries the San Francisco 49ers have dealt with this season, the team is still 9-4 and very much alive in the NFC West, but many of the team’s key players from previous seasons are aging or simply not with the team anymore.

It’s time for a new era of 49ers’ football, and building that era in the trenches makes a lot of sense to me. Even though Alabama OL players don’t hit as much in the NFL, Kadyn Proctor could have a legit future as a high-end guard.