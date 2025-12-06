NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 10 best QBs as Week 14 approaches

There has been a lot of average or below-average QB play this year, and it's easy to see who the best passers in the NFL have been thus far. At this point in the season, much of the reason why teams are where they are is due to the QB play.

Teams with low-end passers are simply not going to make the playoffs or accomplish much overall. It should be no surprise that the best passers in the league are either on elite teams or elite offenses. That's simply how things work in the NFL now.

Let's power rank the 10 best QBs in the NFL as Week 14 continues.

Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford headline quarterback power rankings as Week 14 continues

10. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL since arriving in Tampa Bay, and he's really the main reason why Tampa is still in a good spot overall to win the NFC South. Injuries have limited this team in 2025, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

9. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Aside from a dreadful four-interception performance against the LA Rams a few weeks ago, Sam Darnold has been a high-end QB and is a huge reason why the Seattle Seahawks are 9-3 on the season. Darnold broke out for the first time in 2024, and I bet the Minnesota Vikings wished they'd have re-signed him.

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has been magical late in games when the Broncos need him to be the most, and while his raw passing stats might not jump off the page, Nix is a huge reason why Denver is 10-2. Don't overthink Bo Nix - he's a very good QB who is still developing but clearly someone who can help his team win games.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are at high risk of missing the playoffs, but Patrick Mahomes has still been himself for the most part. Kansas City might have to win out just to have a chance at getting in. We could see Mahomes carrying this team to the finish line.

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is really the bulk of the Buffalo Bills' offense, as he's already one of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time and is the reigning MVP. He's not been overly-efficient throwing the ball this year, but the 8-4 Bills would be a 4-8 team with just average QB play.