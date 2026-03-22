2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Panthers mock draft after major free agent spending

83. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The next pick here is Garrett Nussmeier with the 83rd selection. At this point, the Panthers still don't really have any long-term quarterback clarity. In 2025, Bryce Young went 8-8 in 16 starts and threw 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, which presented a notable jump from 2023 and 2024.

However, now having three years under his belt, it's still not clear if Young is truly a franchise quarterback. He's still largely been a bad passer, and if the Panthers front office was smart, they would invest in a rookie at the position to at least push Young.

Ideally, the fourth-year quarterback would take another step forward and actually cement himself as a franchise passer, but it's not something that Carolina can simply wait around and hope for.

119. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

The Panthers need some more tight end, help, as it doesn't look super promising for 2024 draft pick Ja'Tavion Sanders just does not seem to be developing. Carolina being able to get a legitimate tight end for this offense would really benefit this entire unit.

They'll take a chance on Jack Endries here at pick 119 in an otherwise very deep class at the position.

158. Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State

The Panthers lost center Cade Mays in free agency to the Detroit Lions and now do have a vacancy along the offensive line. They'll take Matt Gulbin from Michigan State and try to develop him into a starter.

Besides the quarterback, who may not even touch the football on every play, the center indeed does, so this position is one of the most important on the roster.

159. Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Standing at 6-1 and 327 pounds, Tim Keenan III is a densely-built defensive tackle who could come in on run downs for the Panthers defense. He may end up being nothing more than a rotational player, but depth is always key.

200. Vincent Anthony Jr., EDGE, Duke

The Panthers finish up this mock draft with some more defensive line help, taking Vincent Anthony Jr. from Duke.