Bills address major roster needs in post-free agency NFL Mock Draft

Once again, the Buffalo Bills failed to advance to the Super Bowl and saw another heartbreaking playoff exit. At some point, things surely have to change, right? Well, as of now, it seems like that isn't the case.

If nothing else, Josh Allen is still at the peak of his powers, and the roster has definitely seen some worthy additions this offseason. All in all, the Bills are again likely going to be near the top of the NFL hierarchy in 2026.

But there is still more work to be done, and this latest Bills mock draft could truly put the finishing touches on what finally might be a Super Bowl team.

Updated Buffalo Bills mock draft following 2026 NFL Free Agency

26. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald just turned 21 years old this month, so he's going to be a young rookie in the NFL. Buffalo's defensive line has been a bit of an issue in recent years, as they did struggle to stop the run in 2025. With Jim Leonhard now as the defensive coordinator, we should see a huge emphasis in the trenches, as Leonhard recently spent time with the Denver Broncos.

91. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell from UConn has some nice production in college and is really able to be a threat all over the field and formation. You could look at Bell as being a rather well-rounded, complete wide receiver. After trading for DJ Moore earlier in the offseason, Buffalo doubles-down in this mock draft and takes Bell.

126. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Speaking of the defensive front, getting more help at linebacker would also be a smart idea. Aiden Fisher knows what it's like to be a part of a championship team, so that experience alone could be enough for the Bills to pull the trigger, but Fisher also does possess above-average intelligence at the position.

165. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Now looking to the secondary, the Bills take Ephesians Prysock at pick 165. Leonhard was a defensive back in the NFL and was a part of some of the league's best secondaries with the Broncos, so it's a guarantee that Buffalo takes a defensive back at some point in this year's draft.

168. Maxx Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa

Now back to the defensive line, the Bills take some EDGE help and grab Maxx Llewellyn from Iowa. Llewellyn had 6.5 sacks in 2025 and is 6-5, 263 pounds, so he's got ideal size for a pass-rusher in the NFL.

182. Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

Buffalo snags Aamil Wagner from Notre Dame as some offensive line depth. The tackle duo of Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown is among the best in the NFL, but there is never a bad time to bolster the position and perhaps begin some future planning.

220. Fernando Carmona Jr, OG, Arkansas

With David Edwards leaving in free agency, the Bills could also bring in a rookie guard. Fernando Carmona Jr is a late-round prospect, but once again, it never hurts to add some offensive line depth, and the offensive line in Buffalo has been among the best in the NFL, so the way to keep it as such is to continue adding players year after year.