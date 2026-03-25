2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with ridiculous trades

The 2026 NFL Draft, as we all know at this point, does not have a ton of talent overall. It does seem like the best value in this draft is going to be in that day 2-3 range. The blue-chip talent is going to be gone rather quickly, so teams that are in need of some impact starters might just be out of luck.

Furthermore, the quarterback class just isn't that special. Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson are the lone first-round-caliber prospects, but neither really falls into that 'special' bucket. Sure, the pre-draft analysis can always be wrong, but for the most part, it's relatively accurate.

Let's get into a fresh Round 1 mock draft containing some flat-out insane trades.

Updated Round 1 2026 NFL Mock Draft with major trades

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A pocket passer who could end up being someone like Kirk Cousins at the next level, Fernando Mendoza could finally be a realistic, long-term answer for the Las Vegas Raiders franchise.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Perhaps the best overall prospect in the NFL Draft class, Arvell Reese heads to the New York Jets in our latest mock draft. Since the Jets likely won't get Mendoza, they should simply take the best player available.

3. Arizona Cardinals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey's insane collegiate production and Nik Bonitto-like skillset would be hard for the Arizona Cardinals to pass up in this mock draft.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There might not be a better friend to a young quarterback outside of a strong offensive line than the running game. The Tennessee Titans could cut Tony Pollard, save some cap space, and instantly improve at running back with the do-it-all Jeremiyah Love.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs plays safety, yes, but he's one of those do-it-all defensive backs, and John Harbaugh had someone similar in Baltimore with Kyle Hamilton...

6. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE) - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys trade up six spots, give up some 2027 draft capital, and jump up to select Sonny Styles, the top linebacker prospect from Ohio State. This is the type of impact addition that can truly put the finishing touches on a remade defense.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

Short, Rueben Bain Jr. is undersized, but he can play. Washington continues the defensive makeover and the heavy Dan Quinn influence and brings in another pass-rusher after signing Odafe Oweh.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints need to get deeper at wide receiver in the NFL Draft. After bolstering the backfield with Travis Etienne, the Saints give Tyler Shough another weapon and take Carnell Tate, who has a George Pickens-like skillset.