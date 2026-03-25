2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with ridiculous trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason, so they do need to draft for need here. Mansoor Delane is going to come into the NFL and be a top cornerback almost immediately. He can do a bit of everything.

10. Detroit Lions (via CIN) - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Trade! The Detroit Lions trade up seven picks with the Cincinnati Bengals, snag Francis Mauigoa, and shore up the offensive line. In this mock draft scenario, the Lions could kick Penei Sewell to the left tackle spot and place the physical Mauigoa on the right side.

11. Miami Dolphins - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

After losing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the Miami Dolphins need more pass-catchers. Makai Lemon is one of the best and is a logical 'best player available' and need here at pick 11.

12. Cleveland Browns (via DAL) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns dropped six picks and still land a top prospect in Jordyn Tyson. After overhauling the offensive line, the Browns can head into the NFL Draft and focus on the outside parts of the offense.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling has the size and length to make it as a starting tackle in the NFL. The Rams still have a first-round pick despite trading one for McDuffie, so they'll snag Freeling as a future long-term fixture along the offensive line.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Now that Jesse Minter is in as the head coach, you could expect the defense to see a heavy emphasis. Jermod McCoy is another first-round cornerback prospect, and it's always felt like the Ravens have needed secondary help year after year.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

With Lavonte David retiring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers target a deliberate need here and snag the intelligent CJ Allen from Georgia. This is a no-brainer selection.

16. New York Jets - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson does have a lot of NFL-caliber qualities. The size is a bit of a concern, but he has good footwork, can win from the pocket, and does process well. The issue here is that since this quarterback is largely below-average, it's hard to picture where Simpson truly falls.

If he was in the 2024 draft class, for example, where would he go? That draft had six first-round quarterbacks. The 2025 NFL Draft class also featured a largely stronger group. The Alabama-NFL pipeline at quarterback notably features players like Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa. That's a bit of a mixed back, but it might be worth a shot, as the Jets have three first-round picks in 2027.